Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 404,966 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.54% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $56,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.