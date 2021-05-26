Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

In other news, Director Mark A. Freemer acquired 5,400 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

