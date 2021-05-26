Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $59.14 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $59,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

