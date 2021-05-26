Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,578,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,181,037.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $34,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 933.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 182,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

