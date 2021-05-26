Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,344 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $61,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of RNR opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

