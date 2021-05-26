Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,535,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,687,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.53% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

