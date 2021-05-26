Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 13,076 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.95% of Allakos worth $58,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,977 shares of company stock worth $32,248,546. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.91. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.