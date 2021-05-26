Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,434 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $65,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

