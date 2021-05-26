Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,799,539 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 307.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $64,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

VALE stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

