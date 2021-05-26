Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

