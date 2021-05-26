Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.