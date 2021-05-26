Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.50. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $246,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $239,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

