Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.