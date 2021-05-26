Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -14.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 53,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

