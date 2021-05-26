Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Sells $257,300.00 in Stock

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,046.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

