Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.09 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $59.66 million and $20.09 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00349603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00182815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.87 or 0.00853490 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

