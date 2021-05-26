Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 37,073 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLNE. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

