eosDAC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $896,647.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $896,647.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

