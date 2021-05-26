Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $6.88 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $4,136.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00349603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00182815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.87 or 0.00853490 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

