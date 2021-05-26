Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $105,078.11 and approximately $52.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,223.62 or 1.00125844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00098013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

