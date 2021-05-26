Metis Price Tops $4.48 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $3.13 million and $93,055.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00011141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00080729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00968369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.24 or 0.09969958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00091834 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

