Scotia Capital Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.