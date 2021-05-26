Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ooma worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 983,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $4,463,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $380.89 million, a PE ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

