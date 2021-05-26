Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

