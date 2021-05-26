Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

