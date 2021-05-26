Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

