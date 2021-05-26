Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Sells 54,949 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at C$24,043,369.30.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35.

TSE:SOY opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.07. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.34 and a 1-year high of C$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$418.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

