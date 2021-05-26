Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Robert D. Haas Sells 30,325 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 30,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $834,847.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,321.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $48,343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

