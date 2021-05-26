Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $1,710,438.40 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40.
SNPS stock opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
