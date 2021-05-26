Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $1,710,438.40 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40.

SNPS stock opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

