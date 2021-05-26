Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans Sells 10,838 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 230.4% in the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 114,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

