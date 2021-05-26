Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Joseph W. Logan Sells 6,054 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.