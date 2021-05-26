Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in RPC by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its stake in RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

