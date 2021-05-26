Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,502.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003650 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $15,502.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00108363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00775730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

