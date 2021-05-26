Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

ADI stock opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

