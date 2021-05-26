Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

IOVA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

