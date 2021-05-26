Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

FYBR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

