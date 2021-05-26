GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $50,895.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,972.27 or 1.98913656 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,507,695 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

