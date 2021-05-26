CROAT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $175,446.04 and approximately $65.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,314,672 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

