Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to “Outperform”

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

NYSE HIMS opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $19,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.