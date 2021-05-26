Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

AWAY opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

