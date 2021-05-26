Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in GoodRx by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of -35.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

