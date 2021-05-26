Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

