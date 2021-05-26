Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,187 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

