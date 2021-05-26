Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,805 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

