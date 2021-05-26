Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

