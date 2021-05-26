Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Argus

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

