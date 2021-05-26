Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

ELY stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

