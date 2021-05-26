Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Lowered to $46.50 at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.50 to $46.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

