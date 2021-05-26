Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $372,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $180,167,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,521,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

