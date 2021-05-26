Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $306,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -332.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

